'Go Pack, Go!': Packers Fans Made SNF Feel Like A Home Game For Green Bay

The Sunday Night Football schedule said last night’s game was in Seattle, but you’d be forgiven if you thought otherwise.

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Green Bay Packers in last night’s final game of the weekend. Normally, being on the West Coast means that the visiting team would be at a significant disadvantage because of the insane Seahawks fanbase. They are so loud, in fact, that they are called "The 12th Man," and they have consistently been one of the loudest crowds in the NFL over the past 10-12 years.

But last night, the fearsome "12th Man" was sorely outperformed at many points by visiting Packers fans.

To be fair, there were a lot of Cheeseheads there in the first place. Despite being nearly 1,700 miles from Green Bay, Packers fans showed up in huge numbers for the prime-time clash.

Plus, the Packers gave their team more to cheer about anyway for the first three quarters. For the first 45 minutes of game time, Green Bay was able to control the tempo of the game, beginning the game with a Josh Jacobs score on the first drive.

From there, it just got worse for the home team. The Seahawks never sustained any offensive momentum, while Jacobs and the Green Bay run game set the tone for the visitors. A game-ending injury to Geno Smith in the third quarter didn’t help the cause either. Seattle did cut it to 23-13 in the fourth and the 12th Man showed up then, but they never got closer than that and trailed the entire game. Green Bay would eventually win, 30-13.

The Seattle fanbase is usually a guaranteed advantage for the home team, but visiting Packers fans effectively took away that edge last night.