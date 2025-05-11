Pacers Player Gets Launched After Tapping Cavs Player's Chest

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin's night was cut short in Sunday's Game 4 after jabbing an opponent during a tense series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the first quarter, Mathurin threw a light jab at Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter's chest, prompting Hunter to clutch his chest in reaction. Hunter retaliated by shoving Mathurin, sending him backward.

Knowing he had provoked Hunter, Bennedict Mathurin taunted his opponent with arms spread wide, inviting the shove.

Hunter didn't escape unscathed, receiving a technical foul for shoving Mathurin.

Mathurin's Pacers teammate Myles Turner was also assessed a technical foul for escalating the altercation.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 11: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers shoves De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during an altercation involving Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Indiana dominated Cleveland in the first half, leading 80-39 at the break. The 41-point halftime lead tied the largest in NBA postseason history, matching a record set by LeBron James' Cavaliers in 2017.

The lopsided playoff matchup exemplified the uneven action of this NBA postseason, which has fluctuated between tight games and, more often, blowouts.

Indy maintained its surprising dominance in the series, entering Sunday's game with a 2-1 lead. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs advance 95% of the time.

With the top-seeded Cavaliers on the ropes, the underdog Pacers — led by their overlooked star Tyrese Haliburton — stand one win away from another massive upset. Just a year ago, the Pacers rode a "lucky" streak to reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Indiana is proving that their postseason success is no fluke.

