Pacers Coach Defends All-Star After Being Called NBA's 'Most Overrated'

The Indiana Pacers are proving their talent demands respect, fueled by a sense of being overlooked in the NBA.

Indy holds a commanding 2-0 series lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, sending a clear message to the league.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton received surprising news.

The Athletic’s poll of 90 anonymous NBA players named Haliburton the league’s "most overrated" player.

Other players labeled "most overrated" included Golden State's Jimmy Butler, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, and Antetokounmpo, who’s struggling in this opening-round series against Indy.

Haliburton excels at three-point shooting and racking up assists — skills typically prized in a guard. So why the criticism? Young’s skill set closely resembles Haliburton’s but feels slightly sharper, while Gobert dominates as a defensive force.

As OutKick has discussed, the eye test reveals true NBA All-Stars. Fans see Haliburton as solid for today’s league but not quite elite. Haliburton, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year only to be swept by Boston, has slipped from the spotlight recently.

In a fiery postgame speech on Tuesday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle passionately defended his All-Star. "I heard about this," Carlisle said. "The other guys on the list were Jimmy Butler and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I want to see the faces of those who voted. This is a bulls**t poll."

Carlisle continued, "Not everyone even answered it. Guys could respond if they wanted — the whole thing is bulls**t, and it’s really shameful. Jimmy Butler would be an MVP finalist if he’d joined Golden State earlier. And Giannis? Are you kidding me?"

Yet, the Eastern Conference remains wide open for Haliburton and the Pacers to deliver a stunning upset.

