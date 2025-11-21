Pablo Torre Exposed As Hypocrite Over Transgender Athlete Stance After Old Tweet Surfaces

Professional left-wing "journalist" Pablo Torre has spent the past few days relentlessly promoting his embarrassing attempt to discredit Riley Gaines.

Torre breathlessly reported on social media this week that he and far-left outlet Mother Jones had uncovered a massive scandal that Gaines is "hiding" something. That she's "Trump's favorite troll" and engaging in "grift" as part of her campaign to keep males out of women's sports and spaces.

Their hit job, predictably, was a complete disaster. The big bombshell from Torre's "investigation" was that she had changed over time after becoming increasingly frustrated that males were using inherent physical advantages to dominate women's sports. Or that Lia Thomas hadn't frequently exposed himself in the locker room because of a towel.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out, if your best defense of Thomas' conduct is "'The man with the penis in the women's locker room wasn't bothering anybody,' you have lost the argument."

But Torre didn't just lose this argument. He lost the entire argument before it started, and exposed himself as a massive hypocrite in the process.

Pablo Torre Didn't Like Men In Women's Spaces, Until He Did

Torre's investigation, somehow, did not uncover his thoughts on allowing men in private spaces meant for women. For example, in 2016, Torre posted on Twitter: "If you're defending a man's right to expose himself to a female employee, against her will, at work, I humbly beg you to never procreate."

Well, well, well! How the tables have turned.

As part of his grift, this week, Torre has accused Gaines of being insincere in her views, because she became progressively more upset over time about Thomas' actions. So is he insincere in his defense of transgender athletes now? Or is he simply looking for clicks, attention, and money now by appealing to gullible liberals who put up "In This House We Believe Science Is Real" signs while repeating "transgender women are women" without a hint of irony or self-awareness?

Far be it from anyone to judge his motivations, but, uh, yeah, it's the latter. And we can tell, because for the past several days, Travis has been publicly asking Torre whether males belong in women's sports. A simple question, no? If he believes what he says he believes, the answer is yes. But Torre also knows that "yes" is a ridiculous, indefensible answer. He can't accept that inherent contradiction, so he's spent the last few days ignoring the question entirely and refusing to answer. Exactly what you'd expect.

Torre's defense for this 2016 tweet has been to turn off comments, furious that he's been exposed as a hypocrite. Men exposing themselves to a woman against her will is indefensible. Until it's a male wearing women's clothing, then it's not only defensible, it's laudatory.

If you're looking for common sense and intellectual consistency with Torre, you won't find it. What you will find is someone who's happy to inaccurately attack others for sharing his own views if it gets him paid.