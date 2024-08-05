Ozzie Guillen Rips White Sox Manager Over Nightmare 20-Game Losing Streak

The White Sox are breaking the worst kind of records, and Ozzie Guillén is to the gills with Chicago's miserable running losing streak.

On Sunday, the White Sox (27-87) recorded their 20th consecutive loss, just one away from an AL record of 21 straight and the worst total in 36 years. Chicago did not stand a chance of breaking its streak against the Minnesota Twins, losing 13-7.

One of the people stomping on the White Sox's graves is Guillén, the former player and manager, who unleashed an incredible rant on the dismal White Sox on Bally Sports Chicago.

Guillén mainly teed off on manager Pedro Grifol. When Grifol was hired in 2022, Guillén clearly wanted a second stint as manager with Chicago. Guillén grilled the manager and joked that watching Grifol and the White Sox tank makes him want to see a psychologist.

"That means Pedro is 100 games under .500 from the time he got the job," Guillén said. Grifol is 88-187 as a manager — a shockingly bad total.

"I gotta go to psychologist tomorrow… A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird… Because I don’t think I was a bad manager but they picked Pedro in front of me… I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad?'"

Folks in the Windy City are feeling the heat.

Grifol reportedly had a ‘private meeting’ with ownership amid the team's crash. Surely, the skip's days are numbers. Currently, the White Sox are on pace for 124 losses. The 1962 New York Mets hold the record for most losses in a season with 120.

