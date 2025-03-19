OutKick Staff Members Give Their March Madness Final Four And National Champions Picks

We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of March Madness, and all of us at OutKick are stoked.

For the regular season, we’ve been covering all the insane games, weird moments, and gross injuries on the hardwood. Now, the real fun begins tomorrow at noon as memories will be made, brackets will be busted, and a champion will be crowned.

No one has to be a master at bracketology or the sport to answer the big questions: Who will earn a spot in the Final Four in San Antonio? Which team will cut down championship nets after it’s all said and done?

OutKick Staff have made their predictions - here they are.

Final Four And Title Game Picks

Dan Zaksheske - Writer (and creator of "CBB With Danny Z" column)

Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Auburn

Title Game: Duke over Auburn

As a lifelong North Carolina fan, it pains me to admit it, but Duke is the best team in the country by a mile. The Blue Devils have the best player in the sport and they showed during the ACC Tournament that they can win even without Cooper Flagg, and that should scare everyone else because Flagg is expected to play in the NCAA Tournament. Expect the freshman sensation to help lead his team to cut down the net in three weeks.

Amber Harding - Writer

Final Four: Michigan State, St. John's, Duke, Tennessee

Title Game: Duke Over St. John's

Having three 2-seeds in the Final Four was an accident, but if I'm right, I'll look like a genius. I have Duke as my champion because I'm assuming Cooper Flagg is actually healthy. If he's not, then maybe Tennessee (my alma mater) has a chance to surprise me. When you look at it that way, it's really a win-win.

Geoff Clark - Betting Expert

Final Four: Auburn, St. John's, Duke, Houston

Title Game: St. John’s over Houston

Defense wins championships and the Johnnies have the best defensive rating in the nation. People who haven't watched St. John's will fall in love with this team during the tournament because they play their a** off. The Red Storm attacks the paint, crashes the glass relentlessly, and applies constant ball-pressure defensively. Their only concern is shooting. But, the Johnnies have two studs who break their defenders down off dribble: Kadary Richmond and 2025 Big East Player of the Year R.J. Luis. Rather than think "St. John's can't shoot" when filling out your bracket, you should be thinking "If St. John's hits 3-pointers, it cannot lose."

Read: 2025 NCAA Tournament Mid-Size Bets To Make Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four

Mark Harris - Writer

Final Four: Michigan State, Florida, Oregon, Houston

Title Game: Florida over Houston

It feels like the entire world is on the Gators to cut down the nets in San Antonio, which would typically worry me, but this team is simply too talented. Give me the team with the most momentum coming out of the toughest conference in the country, led by two senior guards in Alijah Martin and Walter Clayton Jr. A potential Sweet Sixteen matchup against Maryland or Memphis could be a bit dicey, but talent wins.

Matt Reigle - Writer

Final Four: Auburn, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee

Title Game: Florida over Tennessee

For 11 months of the year, I don’t follow hoops particularly closely, but that’s not going to stop me from picking what will absolutely, without question, prove to be the winning bracket.

I thought about taking the secretary in the office approach of picking based on mascots, but decided that we’re on a collision course with an SEC championship rematch. As a UCF guy (Go Knights; Charge On) it kills me to pick the Gators, but I also like winning, so…

Anthony Farris - Editor

Final Four: Michigan State, St. John's, Houston, Duke

Title Game: Houston over Michigan State

I’m taking Houston to cut down the nets on April 7 in San Antonio. Sure, I like its current 13-game winning streak and stingy defense (allowing the second-fewest points per game, 58.5). But I’m most confident in UH because a group of Cougars in a venue full of draft beer, surrounded by a bunch of college dudes, shouldn’t have any problem getting what they want.

Nick Femia - Production Assistant

Final Four: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida

Title Game: Florida over Wisconsin

I believe Florida is the deepest and most battle-tested team in this field. The Gators have size down low and tenacious guards on the perimeter. The defense is a nightmare to go up against. Florida has shown the ability to come back from behind to win games - as well as being able to blow teams out of the water from the jump. I'm rolling with the Gators!

Patricia Babcock McGraw - Editor

Final Four: Michigan State, St. John's, Duke, Tennessee

Title Game: Duke over Michigan State

Duke has shown grit and mental fortitude in the face of an untimely injury to its best player, Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils have continued to win. Hard to put a price tag on that. Picking Michigan State and St. John's to get past Auburn and Florida, respectively, is less about certainty and more about hope that one conference (the SEC) doesn't make the Final Four a second coming of the SEC Tournament.

John Simmons - Writer

Final Four - Texas A&M, Florida, Duke, Houston

Title Game: Florida over Duke

This year's Duke squad is legit, and Cooper Flagg is an insane talent. However, I think Florida has a bit too much for the Blue Devils to overcome thanks to an elite offense, an above-average defense, and a 1-2 punch at guard in Alijah Martin and Walter Clayton Jr. that's going to be a nightmare for everyone they play against. I know it's kind of a bandwagon pick, but the Gators really are just that good.

…

For the next few weekends, we will find out if these picks are winners or total busts. Let the Madness of March begin.