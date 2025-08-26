OSU Bars Dave Portnoy from Texas Game, Fueling Barstool Founder's Quest to Crash Columbus

Dave Portnoy will likely NOT follow the rules.

The Ohio State University opened a can of worms after reportedly banning Barstool founder — and Big Noon Kickoff’s new addition — Dave Portnoy from campus.

OSU is well aware of Portnoy’s pledge to Michigan, rival to the Buckeyes, and wanted no part of him in this weekend’s matchup in Columbus between the national title winners and Texas.

According to Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel, Portnoy will be joining the Big Noon Kickoff crew for the lead-up show, but will not be permitted "for the end of the show inside the stadium," according to the report.

"Momma, there goes that man," Portnoy posted on X, watching his name go mega-viral after the ban was announced.

Picking the biggest matchup of the weekend and adding drama to it was certainly a move by OSU, and Portnoy is already plotting to infiltrate the campus.

"El Presidente" followed up the news of his barring by posting a photo of himself in Incognito Mode with a fake mustache. After all, publicly declaring Portnoy unwelcome is most likely the reason he’ll end up on Columbus campus grounds this opening week.

When it comes to Portnoy's popularity, here are the numbers: Barstool Sports commands a massive cultural army, with 66M monthly users and nearly 30B quarterly video views. The network’s flagship show, Pardon My Take, dominates as the No. 1 sports podcast, while Super Bowl week alone drew 487M views.

The ban even prompted former Michigan sleuth Connor Stalions to reach out to Dave on X and offer him tickets to the game.

Week 1 of the college football season will be dynamite. Portnoy’s addition to FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew has already upped the network’s clout in college football — bringing the massive Barstool cohort with him.

