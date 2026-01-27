Orlando Magic Fan Blames Ghost Concert Curse For Sudden Losing Streak

It's been a rough stretch for the Magic, who have lost four in a row.

As long as it's not happening to one of my teams, I love a sports curse.

Curse of the Bambino. Curse of the Billy Goat. Drake Curse. Love them all.

Now, an Orlando Magic fan is floating the possibility that the team has been cursed, and it's all thanks to one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, Ghost.

The Swedish rock band known for its theatrical, tongue-in-cheek image with lots of satanic imagery and some seriously catchy tunes kicked off their latest tour on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, home to the Magic.

A great arena, especially if you like expensive concessions.

Ghost did their thing (which I'm sure was great; I've seen them twice and they put on an excellent show), then moved up the coast to the Carolinas, where they had a handful of shows canceled because of the weather.

However, back at the Kia Center, the Magic have hit the skids, dropping their next two home games, first against Charlotte and then against Cleveland.

This led one Redditor who works at the arena to suggest in a now-deleted Reddit post titled "Kia Center Needs Holy Water" that perhaps Ghost was to blame.

"So I work at Kia (Center)," they wrote. "The night before we got blown out by Charlotte, there was a concert there by this rock band called Ghost & I'm not even exaggerating, super satanic vibes… So my theory is that whatever energy they left in the building carried over into the game because there's no other explanation for how bad we looked."

This might be the fastest I've ever seen someone claim their team is cursed. It hasn't even been a week since the Ghost concert. Usually, you need years or even decades of bad luck before you start going the curse route.

But, if ever there was a band that was going to cause a curse, Ghost would be the one you'd pick, even if based solely on their name and image.

The only other band I could see cursing your team is probably Imagine Dragons, and that's just because they suck so much. I could see that rubbing off on a team that plays in a venue they performed in.

In addition to the two potentially Ghost-fueled losses at home, the Magic lost two other road games in what is now a four-game skid.