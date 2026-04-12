Whistling Legend Shatters Minds With His Rendition Of The National Anthem At Orioles Game

Admit it: you're going to practice doing this in the shower.

Whistling never gets the respect it deserves, but the Baltimore Orioles gave it its due by letting a legend of the game handle anthem duties.

We're not talking about a quick burst of wind to keep the kids from climbing on the shed or to cheer on your team.

We're talking whistling with finesse and musicality; whistling that moves you.

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Personally, I've always respected whistlers. I mean, who could forget the greats like the guy from the theme song to "The Andy Griffith Show," or… actually, that's the only whistler I can think of.

Until tonight, when four-time whistling champ and Whistle Hall of Famer Chris Ullman stepped up to the mic and blew some minds.

Damn, now that's how you whistle.

I'm not going to lie, the first couple of bars of the "Star-Spangled Banner" had me thinking, "I bet I could do this." I've been known to bust out some whistling on occasion, usually the aforementioned "Andy Griffith" theme.

And I follow it up with a killer Barney Fife impression.

But after those first few bars, Ullman just started flexing. I mean, he's dropping little inflections and articulations that you didn't know human whistling was even capable of. I'm talking whistling acrobatics on par with that of the most annoying songbird.

And that pitch! Oh, the pitch.

I didn't detect one note that was flat or sharp in the bunch. Just pure and utter perfection.

That's what you get when you don't just let anyone come out and whistle and instead go for a Hall of Famer.

I mean, they don't just let anyone into the Whistler's Hall of Fame. Ullman is in rare company with — and I'm not making this up — Bing Crosby and Linda Hamilton, but I'm going to assume it's not that Linda Hamilton.

But, hey, maybe Sarah Connor is one hell of a whistler, and we never knew it.