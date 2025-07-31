Orel Hershiser Has A Bounty Out On His Own Ultra Rare Topps Baseball Card

The former World Series MVP is going all-in to track down his one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome card.

Orel Hershiser has a Cy Young, a World Series MVP, and a Major-League-record 59 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. But there’s one thing he doesn’t have: a one-of-a-kind Topps Chrome baseball card he personally signed earlier this year.

And he wants it. Badly.

The Los Angeles Dodgers great and current SportsNet LA analyst appeared on OutKick's The Ricky Cobb Show on Wednesday and confirmed he’s placed a full-blown bounty on the elusive one-of-one card, which he autographed during spring training.

"Well, I've been told by the hobby that maybe the card is going to be worth three to five thousand dollars," Hershiser said. "Who knows if I raised the value by going out there and saying, ‘I want it back.’ But I probably have hurt my negotiation stance."

But he's offering a pretty sweet deal to the current owner to fork over the card.

Hershiser will provide two round-trip flights to Los Angeles, Dodgers tickets, a visit to the broadcast booth where Hershiser and Joe Davis call games, and a stay at the DoubleTree hotel next to Legends Attic, the Claremont collectibles shop Hershiser co-owns.

Naturally, the trade package also includes an autographed jersey and, presumably, some of those famous DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies.

"I was excited to sign the card," Hershiser said. "It kind of reminded me of my first baseball card in the big leagues… my first autograph bat… the embroidered glove that has your name in it. When I was growing up, that was just something the big leaguers had. It was very custom."

Hershiser’s passion for the hobby is no secret. He’s been collecting for years and opened Legends Attic just over a year ago. Part store, part museum, the space is filled with memorabilia and has already built a loyal following. The store is expanding, too, with Hershiser teasing new partnerships and even casino-based shops.

But for now, his focus is on finding that card.

"I'm part of the hobby," he told Cobb. "And part of servicing the fan is doing something exciting, and that’s kind of how the bounty came about."

So if you’re sitting on a rare Hershiser one-of-one, now might be the time to come forward. He's willing to make it worth your while.