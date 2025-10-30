Dan Lanning Says He's Committed To Staying At Oregon...If

Ducks coach says he has 'zero' interest in leaving Eugene as long as he keeps winning

The college football coaching carousel is off to a flying start already in 2025.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are looking for a new coach. So are the Florida Gators. And the LSU Tigers. The Florida State job could soon be open, as could Auburn. If any of those programs poach say, Mike Elko, another big name job could be available. With top teams looking for replacements, an obvious target is Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning has continued Oregon's trajectory as a program, finishing the regular season undefeated in 2024. Then following it up with a likely playoff berth in 2025.

Understandably, there's been widespread speculation that he could be on his way out in Eugene for a bigger payday elsewhere. In a new interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," he addressed that speculation and flatly dismissed it. With a caveat.

Lanning Gives Interesting Answer To Coaching Carousel Question

When asked about his interest in leaving the Ducks, Lanning was firm.

"Zero, zero, zero," he said. "I’m not leaving Oregon. As long as I win. That’s what I always tell my kids; if your dad wins, we’ll be at Oregon. I got to win. That’s how it changes."

As long as he's winning? "If your dad wins?"

Does he mean that he'd be interested in leaving if he wins a National Championship, or that he'll only be leaving if he gets fired? Would it be surprising if Lanning tried to make his way to the NFL on the back of more success at the collegiate level? Or is he committed to staying as long as he's successful, regardless of other openings?

When Eisen asked about those other jobs, Lanning said it makes him "grateful" for being at Oregon.

"Probably more than anything, it makes me grateful for where I’m at, recognizing how fragile and special it is," he said when addressing the coaches who've lost their job. "It motivates you to keep working hard because you realize how temporary things can be if you’re not moving in the right direction.

"On the same note, I always think a little bit more about everybody else involved in that. The assistant coach, the graduate assistant, the player that signed up to play for somebody and just how quickly your world can change. Continuity, stability, I think, is super important and it’s hard to have. When you have it, I think you got to make sure you recognize it and take advantage of it."

Guess the Ducks will have that level of stability, potentially unless they win too much.