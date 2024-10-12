Oregon Wins Big Ten Thriller Over Ohio State After Will Howard Blunder As The Clock Ticked To Zero

In one of the best college football games we've had the privilege of watching this season, Oregon held off Ohio State in the final seconds to win a Big Ten thriller.

A back-and-forth battle between the Buckeyes and Ducks came down to the final minute after Oregon kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:47 remaining in the game. Judging by the previous three-plus quarters of football, you just knew we were headed for some type of chaos.

Thankfully, we were right, and the ending will haunt the Buckeyes at least until these two teams potentially meet again in the Big Ten title game. Only needing a field goal to win, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had the Buckeyes in great shape, driving down the field into Ducks territory.

"Anybody got a heart-rate monitor?" Dan Lanning said postgame.m

But in true chaotic fashion, the football gods were going to give us a swerve that we were least expecting. There were a number of chances for Ryan Day's squad to get into field goal range, for the winning attempt, but it was the Ducks defense that forced a 3rd & 25, with only ten seconds remaining.

After an incomplete pass, Ohio State only had six seconds remaining to get into field goal range, which would've obviously been a long attempt. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, quarterback Will Howard tried to do too much, without enough time remaining.

It just had to end in some chaotic fashion, which came to fruition as Howard scrambled down the middle of the field, looking to get down in time for a timeout, and ensuing field goal attempt.

But it wasn't meant to be for Ohio State, as Howard slid to the ground with no time remaining on the clock.

We Need The Oregon Vs. Ohio State Rematch This Season

I think I can speak for the college football world in saying that a rematch between these two teams is what's needed, as the craziness in Eugene deserves another round.

From Dillon Gabriel running crazy in the second half to Ohio State's Will Howard throwing for over 320 yards and multiple touchdowns. This game had it all, including a wild onside kick, along with an Oregon player spitting on a Buckeye defender.

This was one of those games that you needed to watch the entire four-quarters to truly appreciate. But if you didn't have the chance, that's what we're here for.

From here, things are going to get very interesting in the Big Ten, considering other teams fighting for a championship game bid. After Penn State defeated USC this afternoon, and Indiana being undefeated, we are in the midst of a crazy conference title game run.

As for what we witnessed in Eugene, Oregon tonight, you just have to tip your cap to both squads for producing that instant classic.

Quack, Quack.