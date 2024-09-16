Oregon Man Arrested For Stalking, Harassing UConn Star Paige Bueckers

UConn Police were tipped off on a creep from Grants Pass, Oregon, stalking women's basketball star Paige Bueckers. The man, Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, was arrested on Friday and held on $100,000 bond after appearing in Rockville court last week, according to ESPN.

Parmalee was charged with "breach of peace, electronic stalking and harassment." He was arrested on a separate occasion on Aug. 27 after Connecticut State Police found Parmalee walking on a highway near Bradley International Airport, claiming he was on his way to see Bueckers.

No-contact orders were issued against the stalker.

Parmalee's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Police were tipped off about erratic communications sent to the UConn basketball star as early as June. He reportedly faked claims of coming from a royal family and made creepy references to being married to Bueckers or wanting to marry the 22-year-old, via social media.

Parmalee's ramblings threatened violence.

"And if I cannot live with a woman of my choosing, [Bueckers], then I will choose to die, and I will choose to take all of you that oppose me, oppose us, to help, and return, king…"

The 6-foot point guard was named the AP & Naismith College Player of the Year in 2021 and is recognized as one of the premier NIL college athletes for her massive social media following.

Bueckers has two million followers on Instagram and nearly three million followers on TikTok.

