Open Letter To New York Knicks Owner James Dolan: Follow The Buss Family's Lead

James Dolan,

On behalf of all New York Knicks fans, please, for the love of god, sell the team. Better yet, auction them to the highest bidder. Look at how Jerry Buss's children made out like bandits earlier this week. They sold the Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion.

If the Buss family can get that for the Lakers, you're getting at least $12 billion for the Knicks, Mr. Dolan, which is a win-win. You can add $12 billion to your net worth and lift the curse off of the best basketball city in the world: New York.

Like Jerry's Kids, Dolan, you're a Trust Fund Baby who inherited the New York Rangers and Knicks from your dad, Charles, and assumed control of both teams in 1999. Dr. Buss bought the Lakers for $67.5 million in 1979. It's the best sports team investment ever, and Jerry's children had nothing to do with it.

They were born into billions like Logan Roy's kids in Succession. Just like Kendall, Roman, and Shiv, the Buss children aren't "serious people," and neither are you, Mr. Dolan. At least not when it comes to basketball. The Knicks have been doomed during your tenure.

James, you are one of the most hated men in New York, and the avatar for the NYK’s 52-year (and counting) NBA title drought. New York has made the playoffs only 10 times in the past 25 years, and your front office hires have mostly sucked.

One of the many examples of your lameness is you reportedly using facial recognition at your venues to prevent "enemies" from entering, including former Knicks players who've been critical of your incompetence, and people with lawsuits against you. Of all the places to be thin-skinned, New York City has to be the worst.

That said, selling is the second-best thing you can do, behind winning an NBA title, which we know isn't happening. Fans felt good about how things were going under coach Tom Thibodeau. Then you fired Thibs despite four playoff appearances in the last five years because the Knicks only made the Eastern Conference Finals.

At the time of writing, New York still doesn't have a head coach or a plan for the future that Thibs didn't fit into. Embarrassingly, NYK's front office has called several teams, requesting permission to interview their head coaches, and they've all hung up the phone.

Also, let's be honest, the music side of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and the Sphere in Las Vegas are your babies. The Knicks were more forced onto you, and basketball ain't your thing. We all know that, and the sooner you accept it, the sooner we can move on.

So, again, this could be a win-win, Dolan. At this point, Knicks fans think you're holding the team hostage, and we don't have "Stockholm Syndrome." Just free us and collect your $12-15 billion ransom.

Sincerely,

A cursed New York Knicks fan.

PS, forward this message to the New York Yankees' owners, Hal and Hank Steinbrenner, since they are tarnishing their father, George's, legacy.

_____________________________

