One Year After 'Down Goes Anderson!,' The White Sox Still Haven't Gotten Up From The Mat

If you’ve ever played baseball before, you know that it can either be really fun, or really, really miserable.

Like any sport, it usually gets miserable when you lose a lot. Baseball is a sport that tests your patience more than others, since the pace is slow and there are often tons of games in a week. When you’re trying to endure the monotony of a game only to lose with regularity, it takes its toll on you.

That being said, I can’t imagine what the Chicago White Sox are feeling like right now.

Last night, the Southside squad lost to the Minnesota Twins by a score of 13-7 . That obviously stinks, but it continues a historic streak for Chicago - in the worst way possible.

After suffering the defeat, the White Sox became the first team since the 1988 Orioles (and just the seventh squad ever) to lose 20 - that’s right, 20 - games in a row.

To put that in perspective, the last time Chicago won a game was on July 10th, almost a full calendar month ago. Some defeats were close (they lost in 20 innings to the Rangers on July 22nd), others, not so much (the worst defeat was a 10-0 shellacking by the Mariners on the 26th). Thanks to last night, Chicago stands at 60 games under .500 with a 27-87 record, and are now just four games away from surpassing the MLB record for longest losing streak ever.

Ho-ly cuh-rap.

This, my friends, is the epitome of the sucky baseball experience. These are the streaks that test your will to play baseball and your love for the game. If anyone in Chicago has any doubts about how much they enjoy this sport, I wouldn’t blame them.

Ozzie Guillen, who won a World Series with this club in 2005 as a manager, had a perfect reaction to his former club's current struggles after last night's game.

While the White Sox are down bad, social media was having a field day using their struggles as the launching point for some hilarious jokes.

Interestingly, this losing streak comes just one year after the famous "Down Goes Anderson!" game, when Jose Ramirez knocked the lights out of Tim Anderson. One user pointed out that this seemed to be the start of a lot of troubles for the White Sox.

At this point, I don’t know what the White Sox could play for. Barring something ridiculous, they’ve got the No. 1 pick locked up, and they might not have much pride left.

But I do know that losing this much absolutely stinks. That alone should be enough reason for them to right the ship as soon as possible. Since Anderson went down on the mat in that impromptu fight, they haven’t gotten back up. It’s about time that they do.

They’ll have a chance against an unimpressive Oakland A’s team tonight. For any other team, I’d say the chances of getting a win would be pretty good.

But with the White Sox, I’m not so sure.