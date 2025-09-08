One Game And the Giants Have QB Issues That Go Beyond Russell Wilson Continuing As The Starter

Coach Brian Daboll took nearly 24 hours to decide Wilson remains starter following 21-6 loss to Commanders

It only took one game and the New York Giants quarterback situation is in chaos – with Russell Wilson struggling, coach Brian Daboll taking 24 hours to figure out this week's starter, and the Giants apparently violating NFL rules while protecting Jaxon Dart.

It's a mess, y'all.

Daboll Picks Wilson This Week's Starter

Again, after only one game, Daboll had to take a nearly 24-hour respite to decide Wilson would continue as the starter. And the Giants are making things apparently worse by shooting themselves in the foot.

How? By violating NFL media policy.

More on that in a moment.

Firstly, understand that Wilson struggled in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. Wilson completed 45.9% of his passes and his passer rating of 59.3 was equally horrible.

And while it wasn't all Wilson's fault because the pass protection was shoddy and receivers, particularly star Malik Nabers, didn't step up for their quarterback, Daboll couldn't bring himself to defend Wilson with an endorsement as his starter after the game.

"We're going to go back, we'll evaluate the tape," Daboll said. "This game isn't on Russell Wilson. It's not on Russell Wilson. Want to make that clear. I have confidence in Russell, we got to do a better job all the way around."

That sounds good. But at no point did Daboll commit to keeping Wilson as his starter.

Why Going Week-To-Week Is Bad

It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Daboll finally made that commitment, telling reporters he'd start Wilson in Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys.

That's good, but it kind of misses the point, because now everyone understands Daboll is evaluating Wilson game-to-game. And if Wilson doesn't play well, he could be benched pending film study.

Talk about a short leash.

This is rough for Wilson because it's probably harder to play fast and free when your job is always at risk. And if Wilson's fate is to spend 24 hours wondering about his status after every subpar outing, well, that's not exactly optimal for anyone.

That's actually bad management.

Advice to Daboll: Bro, lie about your quarterback decision. Every time you get asked, tell everyone Russell Wilson is your guy. Period. Let the media run with that if they want.

And when you change your mind, well, things changed. On to the next.

Jaxson Dart Interview Controversy

So what does Jaxson Dart think of all this? He's the next man up, because Daboll made the rookie first-round pick the No. 2 quarterback coming into Sunday's game.

Reporters wanted to go ask Dart about that. Except they were told by club personnel they could not speak with Dart. And this wasn't new.

Last week, before Sunday's season-opening loss, multiple reporters wanted to speak with Dart in the locker room. And they were told Dart was off limits to them.

This is in direct violation of NFL media policy on multiple levels.

Per that policy, all players are to be made available to talk at least once per week and the Giants prevented that last week. And all players are to be made available to speak after a game, barring them being injured or in the concussion protocol.

Dart Wanted To Talk But Wasn't Allowed

The intriguing thing here is that Dart was willing to speak with reporters. It was the club that prevented it.

And this is where defensive fans and team sycophants will argue there's no reason to speak to Dart if he's not playing.

The reason to speak to him last week was to get his reaction to being named the No. 2 quarterback and his current stage of preparation for the coming game in which he's one play away. And the reason to speak to him after the game, in which the coach refuses to endorse the starter, is to ask the backup if he's been told he's playing next week.

And that's not even the point. NFL policy demands Dart speak if he wishes regardless of what the reporters want to ask. Period.

The guess here is Dart will be allowed to speak in future, as long as the Giants unwisely keep Russell Wilson on a week-to-week evaluation status.