On3 Released Their List Of College Football Blue Bloods And People Aren't Happy

As the offseason continues to roll on, media companies find themselves increasingly desperate for content.

Oh sure, there are plenty of fall camp storylines, such as depth chart battles and potential injuries to discuss, but that doesn't move the needle like some good old-fashioned rage bait.

On3 decided to enter the fray today with some delicious clickbait of their own by releasing a college football "blue bloods" list, and it was a doozy.

Before I go any further, I do want to clarify that there were some criteria provided; we wouldn't want to accuse the fine folks at On3 of producing something so controversial without some parameters.

Now that we have some more context, let's rage!

I have a few problems with this list, namely how many teams are in the blue-blood conversation to begin with.

Is this a college football blue-blood discussion or the "Hall of Very Good?" Because I see some teams who don't necessarily belong.

I understand a team like Miami has five national championships to their name, but are they really a blue-blood because of their stretch of dominance in the 80's and 90's?

They haven't been relevant in 20 years, with their most recent national title coming in 2001, and their last conference championship was from a league that no longer plays football (Big East).

If Miami is a blue-blood, how in the world did Nebraska miss the cut?

Yes, the Huskers have been on a similar run of irrelevance as the Canes have, but when I think of college football royalty, my mind goes to Lincoln long before it reaches Coral Gables.

Sticking in the Sunshine State, are we really putting Florida State in the mix too?

I feel like their 2024 season alone should be enough to disqualify them from the conversation as it is.

Clemson being left off while programs like Miami and Florida State get a seat at the table just doesn't sit right with me.

Notre Dame being on the list makes sense from a historical perspective, but leaving Penn State off is wrong, especially since both of their last national championships came during the second Reagan administration.

How can you have one but not the other?

A little consistency is all I ask for here!

I wasn't the only one with some choice words for On3, either.

It looks like the comment section is filled with blue-blood gatekeepers that let the college football site have it.

This is the problem that arises when discussing blue-bloods in college sports.

It is generally agreed that there are a fixed number of elite college football programs that belong in the pantheon of the sport, while all others that are in the conversation can be added to a tier called "new-bloods."

Those would be your Clemson's, your LSU's, your Big 3 Florida schools, etc.

It makes for less of a mess when a new perennial power arises.

But, then again, it looks like Andy Staples and On3 got exactly what they wanted out of this little social experiment.

People are talking about it and idiots like me are writing about it, so who wins in the end?

None of us, that's who.

Lord, let it be week one already, please!