Australia Flag-Bearer Jumps Into Water To Celebrate Sister Winning Olympic Gold In Canoe Slalom

One of many factors that make the Olympics special is that every day of the two-week-long spectacle delivers some sort of memorable moment, and it's the sports most people know little to nothing about that seem to create some of the coolest moments of the Games. Monday's honor belonged to sisters Jess Fox and Noemie Fox of Australia.

Jess, the older of the two Fox sisters, had already created memories of a lifetime as one of Australia's flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony and capturing not one, but two gold medals in two variations of the women's canoe slalom events.

Monday was Noemie's time to shine after besting her sister during Sunday's kayak cross semi-finals and earning a spot in the final with a medal on the line. While much of the race - which is essentially bumper cars on water with competitors battling it out around the gates down the rapids - was tight, Noemie was ultimately able to coast to a victory earning the first gold medal of her Olympic career.

Jess was of course on hand to watch her sister make history, but cheering from land wasn't quite good enough. She immediately jumped into the water to celebrate with her sister creating a scene that will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 Olympics.

It's impossible to watch that clip and not share a smile. Two sisters dominating a sport together, especially one as unique and competitive as canoe slalom, and celebrating in the water together is quite literally what dreams are made of.

Australia has found some serious success in Paris thus far with the country currently sitting third in the gold medal count with 13, one more than the host country of France.

The United States leads the way in total medals with 75 with a little under a week left of competitions remaining.