Here's The Wild Controversy That Has Me Fired Up For Olympic Skeleton

If you see people shooting the Canadians the stink eye, this is probably the reason.

I'm fired up for the Winter Olympics, and more specifically for one of my favorite events, skeleton.

It's not just because it's fast and intense, I just love that it exists at all.

I don't know how it started, but it sure feels like some luger decided to blow some minds by going down the track headfirst and on his stomach.

Then, when he got to the bottom, everyone was like, "Whoa, that was awesome! We should make a new ‘headfirst and on your stomach’ luge division."

Once he got to the bottom of the track, the founding father of skeleton lit a cigarette all cool-like.

"No," he said. "You misunderstand. It's a completely new sport. One that's much more intense and thus requires a much more intense, scary-sounding name."

"Buzzsaw Demon Sledding?" someone suggested.

"No," the founding father smirked. "We're going to call it… skeleton," he said as he ashed his cigarette on a sled runner.

Everyone gasped.

And with that skeleton was born… I know, that's not true, but I like to think that's how it went down.

But this year, I'm even more excited because I just learned that there's already some controversy going on in this year's skeleton competition.

According to The Guardian, five-time Olympic skeleton rider Katie Uhlaender accused the Canadian team of intentionally pulling four of its six riders from a race this past weekend in Lake Placid, New York. This is because, with fewer competitors in the race, the number of Olympic qualifying points on offer was reduced.

Uhlaender won her race, but because of the reduced points available, she did not qualify for the Games in Milan.

That certainly sounds suspicious, but the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation saw it differently.

"The current IBSF Rules allow national federations to withdraw athletes from competition at any time," IBSF said in a statement. "The IIU [Interim Integrity Unit] dismissed the complaints as the current IBSF rules and regulations did not give grounds for a breach of the international rules, the code of conduct, and respectively the code of ethics."

Uhlaender was not the only one who thought this seemed funny. Coaches from nations with impacted athletes, like the US, Denmark, Israel, and Malta, raised concerns as well.

However, Canadian officials claimed the withdrawals were to rest athletes who had already raced several times.

I'm so pumped for the Olympics after this.

Bring on some skeleton!