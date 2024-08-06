Olympic Pole Vaulter With Big Penis Gets Big Offer From Adult Site

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati may not have won Gold, but that doesn't mean he won't be able to get paid for his Olympic performance.

The 21-year-old pole vaulter, who immediately went viral after his humongous dong hit and knocked the crossbar off and caused him to finish 12th in the competition, has now been offered a new side gig in adult films.

According to TMZ, the adult-centric webcam site ‘CamSoda' has already offered Ammirati $250,000 for a 60-minute webstream to show off what was really under the compression shorts he was wearing when he attempted to clear the 5.7m vault height.

AMMIRATI AND HIS JUNK IMMEDIATELY WENT VIRAL

CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker reportedly sent Ammirati the girthy offer via a letter that read, "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw: your talent below the belt."

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities… I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

Jesus, Daryn, calm down there!

SHOULD HE TAKE THE MONEY?

When asked about his potential new source of income, Ammirati stiffed reporters and instead kept things professional as he expressed how upset he was that God's gift cost him a chance at an Olympic medal.

"I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault," Ammirati began. "The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there."

