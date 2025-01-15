WATCH: Olympic Kite Surfer Heads Out To Test Gear, Ends Up Rescuing Drowning Woman

An Olympic kite surfer was in the right place at the right time on Friday when he was able to rescue a woman who was drowning off the coast of Sao Luís, Brazil.

Bruno Lobo was out testing new gear in cloudy, windy conditions when he heard someone crying for help. The Paris Olympian, who is also an orthopedic doctor, rushed toward the woman, who was struggling to stay above water.

"I promptly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down and asked her to climb on my back," Lobo wrote in an Instagram post, translated to English. "She was very tired and had no strength. I used the equipment to bring her to the sand safely where the lifeguards performed first aid."

Lobo had his camera set up to record his training session, so the whole thing was caught on video.

"The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman," Lobo wrote. "All honor and glory to Him."

In addition to praising God, Lobo also warned followers always to use caution when swimming in open water.

"Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers, and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!" the 31-year-old wrote.

The rescued woman, named Eduarda, later commented on Lobo's Instagram post, expressing her appreciation for the athlete who saved her.

"Words can't describe my gratitude! It was the salvation that God and my guides sent to me," she wrote, translated to English. "I really could not handle it if I spent five minutes on the high sea, even knowing how to swim and using anti-drowning techniques. I wish you showers of blessings in your life!"

Originally a competitive swimmer and triathlete, Lobo took up kite surfing in 2010. He won gold medals at the 2019 and 2023 Pan American Games.