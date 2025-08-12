Olympic Champion Michael Phelps Gives Ravens Crash Course in How Not to Drown

He knows a thing or two about swimming

It's never too late for a nice crash course in how to swim, and the Baltimore Ravens got one from one of the best to ever dive into a pool: Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

A few weeks back, cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a video on Instagram of himself and several other Ravens, who were dubbed the "Ravens Aquatics Team," in a pool at the team's training facility.

They said that one-in-three Baltimore Ravens didn't know how to swim, and asked Phelps, a Baltimore native, for lessons.

Hey, if you've got a problem that needs solving, why not go straight to the best?

The Ravens had some special guests at camp this week, including Phelps.

Phelps took some time to give the team a pep talk and to meet Humprey, and the two confirmed that it was indeed the day that Phelps and the Ravens head to the pool to get some swimming lessons.

After practice, the team started posting some videos of the Ravens hitting the pool. I'm assuming the Ravens' facilities aren't big enough to handle a Ravens team pool day and some Michael Phelps-led swimming lessons, so things moved over to Loyola University.

The team shared some videos of players — ones who I'm assuming knew how to swim before Michael Phelps showed up — absolutely sending it off the diving boards.

Some of those were tough to watch. Not because it was bad, I just winced when I heard some of those splashes.

Ever rotate a little too far on a dive and hit your back? Painful.

Of course, they also threw down the gauntlet with some swimming races.

Hey, you never know. Maybe some of Phelps' swimming prowess rubbed off at practice.

All in all, it's a pretty cool way for the Ravens to get some pointers from one of the best athletes the city has ever produced.