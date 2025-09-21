AP Top-25 College Football Rankings: SEC And Big Ten Power Matchups On Deck

After an entertaining weekend of college football, the latest AP Top 25 poll delivered some notable movement — and set the stage for monster SEC and Big Ten matchups next weekend.

The biggest shakeup came after Indiana demolished Illinois 63-10 in Bloomington, sending the Hoosiers surging up the rankings. Meanwhile, No. 11 Oklahoma handled No. 22 Auburn, though the Tigers managed to avoid a steep drop.

Texas Tech also impressed, pulling away from Utah in the second half. With the Red Raiders climbing into the Top 15, boosters in Lubbock are feeling good about their investment in a roster built to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

AP Top 25 Poll: Monster Showdowns Await In SEC, Big Ten

Here are the new rankings released on Sunday:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Miami

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Indiana

12. Texas Tech

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Georgia Tech

17. Alabama

18. Vanderbilt

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. USC

22. Notre Dame

23. Illinois

24. TCU

25. BYU

Three marquee games next week:

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 6 Oregon

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 17 Alabama

Auburn vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

There you have it. Three monster games await next weekend, with both the SEC and Big Ten grabbing the spotlight for ranked matchups.