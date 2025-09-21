AP Top-25 College Football Rankings: SEC And Big Ten Power Matchups On Deck

Playoff race could see a shakeup after Week 5

After an entertaining weekend of college football, the latest AP Top 25 poll delivered some notable movement — and set the stage for monster SEC and Big Ten matchups next weekend.

The biggest shakeup came after Indiana demolished Illinois 63-10 in Bloomington, sending the Hoosiers surging up the rankings. Meanwhile, No. 11 Oklahoma handled No. 22 Auburn, though the Tigers managed to avoid a steep drop.

Texas Tech also impressed, pulling away from Utah in the second half. With the Red Raiders climbing into the Top 15, boosters in Lubbock are feeling good about their investment in a roster built to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

AP Top 25 Poll: Monster Showdowns Await In SEC, Big Ten

Here are the new rankings released on Sunday:

  • 1. Ohio State
  • 2. Penn State
  • 3. LSU
  • 4. Miami
  • 5. Georgia
  • 6. Oregon
  • 7. Oklahoma
  • 8. Florida State
  • 9. Texas A&M
  • 10. Texas
  • 11. Indiana
  • 12. Texas Tech
  • 13. Ole Miss
  • 14. Iowa State
  • 15. Tennessee
  • 16. Georgia Tech
  • 17. Alabama
  • 18. Vanderbilt
  • 19. Michigan
  • 20. Missouri
  • 21. USC
  • 22. Notre Dame
  • 23. Illinois
  • 24. TCU
  • 25. BYU

Three marquee games next week:

  • No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 6 Oregon
  • No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss
  • No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 17 Alabama
  • Auburn vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

There you have it. Three monster games await next weekend, with both the SEC and Big Ten grabbing the spotlight for ranked matchups. 

