Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes Throw Down Jell-O Shots With LSU Fans Before College World Series Game

It wouldn't be an LSU party at the College World Series without some pregame festivities that include alcohol consumption. Luckily for a number of Tiger fans, Bayou royalty was in Omaha tonight, as Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made sure LSU faithful had a good time before their game against UCLA.

Known now as LSU royalty, Dunne and Skenes made an appearance at Rocco's on Monday afternoon, with a heavy contingent of fans tailgating before heading over to the stadium for a night of baseball.

As for how the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher could make it to the College World Series, the timing couldn't have been better. Thanks to a travel day for his team, Skenes was able to make it out to Omaha for the Tigers matchup with the Bruins. Coming off five shutout innings on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, the Pirates star pitcher is not expected to throw again until Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

So, with his team on the way to Detroit, Skenes joined his girlfriend Olivia Dunne at the College World Series, where the former gymnast was in attendance on Saturday night when the Tigers defeated Arkansas.

But, before heading over to the stadium to watch the game on Monday night, the pair made sure to have some fun at Rocco's, which is home to the famous ‘Jell-O Shot Challenge’, where Olivia Dunne was seen helping the Tigers increase their lead.

I think it's fair to say that the pair could easily end the entire challenge with a few trips to the bar, which Olivia Dunne clearly had no problem with before the game.

As for Paul Skenes, the former LSU pitcher helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title, while taking home the Most Outstanding Player of that year's tournament.

For the LSU Tigers, they are two wins away from clinching a spot in the championship series, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday night.

Nothing like some LSU royalty at the College World Series. The only thing missing would be an appearance by Ed Orgeron.