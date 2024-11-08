Olivia Dunne Pokes Fun At Herself With Humorous Video Featuring Nick Saban Quote: WATCH

Olivia Dunne tapped into Nick Saban's energy to amp herself up for College GameDay.

Dunne will be the guest picker on College GameDay with her boyfriend Paul Skenes in Baton Rouge, and she seems aware of the fact she might need to brush up on her college football knowledge ahead of Saturday.

After all, you can't really pick an entire slate of games unless you have a solid baseline knowledge of what's going on.

Livvy's strategy? Turn to the king of college football.

Livvy Dunne channels Nick Saban's energy.

The star LSU gymnast posted a TkTok video featuring Nick Saban's famous moment of telling a player to run a different route during practice.

If you're going to model your football knowledge after anyone, Saban should be at the top of the list. Check out the funny video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who have never seen the clip before, you can check it out below. It's easily one of Saban's most memorable moments.

There's nothing better than someone with a little self-deprecating humor. It's a sign that they don't take life too seriously, and that's an attitude we can certainly use a bit more of in this world.

Livvy Dunne is a star gymnast and one of the most famous women on the planet when it comes to social media. She has a staggering 13.3 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Her job isn't to know football. It's to move the needle online and compete in gymnastics. She now has to learn the dynamics of college football on the fly so she can be on GameDay and not disappoint.

Again, if you only have one man to model your knowledge after, make it Nick Saban. The fact he'll be sitting right next to her should provide for some fun content opportunities.

Best of luck to her going into Saturday. I'm sure she'll find a way to generate some attention. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.