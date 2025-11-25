Ole Miss QB Addresses Lane Kiffin Rumors Head On, Posts Message Amid Rebel Fan Freakout

The Lane Kiffin coaching rumors have consistently gotten louder for weeks, but all signs point to things finally falling into place following Friday afternoon's Egg Bowl matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Until then, however, speculation about where Kiffin will be coaching next season will continue. Whether he stays at Ole Miss to coach the Rebels during their potential College Football Playoff run and beyond, or takes his talents to LSU or Florida, nobody, maybe not even Kiffin himself, knows what the future holds at this point.

While we are well past the point of doing any sort of meaningful damage control when it comes to Kiffin and the rightfully on-edge Ole Miss fanbase, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would like the world to know that this Rebels team is focused on one thing and one thing only: beating Mississippi State in Starkville on Friday.

The fact that the starting quarterback of a 10-1 team on the cusp of not only making the CFB Playoff, but likely hosting a first-round game on campus, feels any sort of need to post a message about his head coach's future is incredible.

Three days before what has to be the biggest game in Ole Miss history, certainly in the modern era, the quarterback set to lead his team into battle against a Mississippi State team that wants to destroy every Rebel fan's dreams is reassuring those same fans that his team is preparing. Again, incredible.

The Kiffin situation in Oxford is a complete circus, and while Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter released a statement explaining that a decision about Kiffin's future is "expected the Saturday" following the Egg Bowl, it feels like we're still in store for another sideshow before all is resolved.

The scenario of Ole Miss beating Mississippi State to punch its ticket to the Playoff only to have Kiffin leave the team mere hours after the final whistle is one of the many options on the table, and it's going to be fascinating to watch unfold.