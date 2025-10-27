Ole Miss Is Once Again Asking You To Please Fill Its Stadium

Vaught Hemmingway has seen its fair share of empty seats this season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are (apparently) a lock to make the College Football Playoff these days.

Fresh off a win over the infinitely more talented Oklahoma Sooners, coach Lane Kiffin and his squad find themselves squarely in the top-ten and knocking on the door of a historic season in Oxford.

The Rebels have a big game coming up against the South Carolina Gamecocks, which would normally necessitate every fan, student, booster, and parent to mobilize and descend upon Vaught Hemmingway Stadium and cheer hard for their hometown team.

Unfortunately, Rebels fans need a little more coaxing than the average top-ten team when it comes to supporting their boys.

Whoa, a night game for the seventh ranked team in the country against a conference foe, and their social media team is on their hands and knees begging the students to show up.

If it sounds crazy, it's not that farfetched.

Just earlier this year, Ole Miss was ranked fourth in the nation and taking on the Washington State Cougars.

While all eyes were on the game, the stands at Vaught Hemmingway were maybe 60% full, and that's being generous.

There might have been just as many Cougar fans as there were Rebels fans.

For a team that desperately wants to keep its coach out of the clutches of power players like LSU and Florida, these fans might want to start showing up for some of their home games.

It's been well-documented that Kiffin is none too pleased with the effort from the student section at Ole Miss, which may come back to bite Rebels fans when it's time to put pen to paper and sign an extension to stay in Oxford.

Despite what some might say, coaches notice things like this, and it is absolutely rubbing Kiffin the wrong way, hence the pleading for fans to pack The Grove this Saturday.

If Kiffin does decide to leave the friendly confines of Northern Mississippi, it won't be because of the money – as he noted earlier today – and the fault could lie at the feet of the students.