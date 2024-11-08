College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Ole Miss-Georgia, LSU-Alabama, Colorado-Texas Tech And More

The SEC will take center stage this weekend as two massive games dominate the schedule.

Alabama will travel to LSU to play what will likely serve as a defacto elimination game in the race for the College Football Playoff. Both teams have had a week to prepare for this one, so expect some fireworks between the two rivals.

Georgia will visit Oxford to take on an Ole Miss team that is also in do-or-die mode in the CFP race. The Bulldogs’ offense has looked rough of late, and the Rebels are coming off of a resounding win over Arkansas.

Oh, do you remember Colorado? The Buffaloes will travel to Lubbock to take on a Texas Tech team that just shocked previously-unbeaten Iowa State.

Outkick writers Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee have made their picks for the biggest games of the weekend. Reminder: Two points are awarded for an against the spread win in the wild card game.

Trey: 29-11 straight up, 20-20 against the spread (26 points)

Barrett: 30-10 straight up, 21-19 against the spread (27 points)

Alabama (-2.5) @ LSU

Wallace: I am having a very hard time wrapping my head around Garrett Nussmeir having enough time in the pocket to not make the same mistakes he made against Texas A&M. Once the Aggies started bringing the heat, the LSU QB panicked into multiple interceptions. I think the same thing happens with this Alabama defense putting the pressure on Nussmeir in the pocket. On the other side, Jalen Milroe has the ability to force LSU into some bad spots in defense, espcially with containment from the Tigers LB's

Trust me, i get the night game in ‘Death Valley’, and do think it will cause a few problems for Alabama's offense. But i still go back to this Tigers defense, and how they performed against Marcel Reed, and I think Jalen Milroe can make them pay in the same way the Aggies did.

I'm taking Alabama to win, covering the spread as well.

Sallee: The Crimson Tide have a discipline problem, and playing inside Death Valley is the last place a team that has penalty issues wants to play. Plus, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s second half struggles last time out were an aberration due to playing in Kyle Field, and won’t be an issue this weekend. Take the points, but you won’t need them because LSU will win this one outright.

Georgia (-2.5) @ Ole Miss

Wallace: Here we go. This is undoubtedly the biggest game for Lane Kiffin since he arrived at Ole Miss, just with the optics surrounding this matchup. It's win or be eliminated from playoff contention for the Rebels, and I think Jaxson Dart will feed off this pressure. On the offensive side for Georgia, quarterback Carson Beck has had a number of rough outings in the first half of games recently, dating back to the Alabama matchup.

Throwing multiple interceptions last week against Florida in the first half, I have no idea what's going on with the Bulldogs quarterback in the first thirty minutes of these games. If he has another one of those outings on Saturday, this Ole Miss offense can force this game into a shootout, and I don't know if Georgia can keep up. That being said, it looks as though it's going to be a game played in the rain. So how does that effect this Rebels offense against a tough group from Georgia? One of these teams is going to have to run the ball, a lot.

I'm going with the Rebels to win outright, and keep their playoff hopes alive, while Lane Kiffin delivers the biggest win since he was hired.

Sallee: I never thought that I’d write the following few words before the season … Carson Beck is a liability. The Georgia quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions over the last five games, and he isn’t getting any help in the running game. The last thing that Georgia needs is to get into a shootout, and that’s exactly what the Rebels will do. Jaxson Dart will have a big day and coach Lane Kiffin will get his signature win.

Colorado (-4) @ Texas Tech

Wallace: For Colorado to keep its Big 12 title game, and college football playoff, hopes alive, they have to win this game in Lubbock. It's obvious that this team, led by Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, are giving Deion Sanders everything they've got. After beating Iowa State last Saturday, Texas Tech is feeling good behind head coach Joey McGuire, with QB Behren Morton doing a good job at protecting the football.

This one could turn into an old-fashion Big 12 shootout, and I trust the Colorado offense more than I do Texas Tech at the skill positions. Deion Sanders will have his team 7-2 after Saturday, and still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship game appearance.

I'm taking Colorado to cover, and win this game against the Red Raiders. Just watch out for the flying tortillas, Deion.

Sallee: The Red Raiders are riding high after topping Iowa State last weekend, but the Buffaloes will send them crashing back down to Earth. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has led his team squarely into the Big 12 title race, and he will rise to the occasion in the biggest game of his career (which will be the case every week if they keep winning).

Wild Card Games

Oklahoma (-3) @ Missouri

Wallace: Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is still listed as questionable heading into this game against the Sooners, and that would be a very rough situation for the Tigers if he can't go. In their two losses this season, Eli Drinkwitx and Missouri have been out-scored by a combined 75-10. The Sooners defense will cause problems for whomever is playing QB for Mizzou.

But the deciding factor could be the play of Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, who is once again at the helm for the Sooners. If he can force the Tigers to chase him outside the pocket, this will work out in the favor of Oklahoma. I don't like where Missouri is at right now, as this team has not lived up to the preseason hype.

I don't trust Missouri to win without Brady Cook, and he's been beaten up over the last number of weeks. I'm taking Oklahoma to win the game, and cover.

Florida (+21.5) at Texas

Sallee: I don’t care if DJ Lagway, Aidan Warner or Trey Wallace starts at quarterback for the Gators, 21.5 points are WAY too many. The Gators defense is actually pretty good, and will keep the Longhorns in check for most of the game. Even if I’m wrong, this game SCREAMS backdoor cover since a three-touchdown loss by the Gators still cashes a ticket.

That’ll do it for our weekly picks, and let me know what you think about this weekend or who is your upset pick for Saturday by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com