Deion Sanders Ready For Colorado To Force Texas Tech Into A 'Tortilla' Shortage On Saturday In Big 12 Clash

Deion Sanders is preparing his players for a critical Big 12 game against Texas Tech this weekend, but he's also hoping that Red Raider fans will run out of tortillas to throw at them on the field in Lubbock on Saturday night.

Yes, you read that correctly, there will be tortillas flying in the stadium when these two teams clash in what has turned into a massive game regarding the Big 12 standings, and possible championship game appearance.

In what has turned out to be an incredible turnaround for Colorado since that loss to Nebraska in September, Deion Sanders has his team in prime position when it comes to potentially playing for a Big 12 title next month. After a chaotic weekend in the conference last Saturday that saw Iowa State and Kansas State both lose, Colorado has a chance to make a late run towards the college football playoff.

Who would’ve thought that just over a month ago? Well, Deion Sanders and his team never lost faith, and this weekend is another opportunity to prove the doubters wrong. Now, this is going to be a tough game for the Buffaloes, as the Big 12 has proven that anything can happen on any given Saturday.

But, that has deterred the feelings of optimism around Boulder, especially with a team ranked 21st in the initial CFP poll this week. Also, Travis Hunter continues his run towards New York City, and the Heisman Trophy ceremony with his play on the field, along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Both players have been a lightning rod for this team's success over the past few months, and they don't plan on slowing down now.

Deion Sanders Ready To Empty The Texas Tech Stadium Of Tortillas

As for what to expect on Saturday in Texas, Coach Prime joked around this week about the traditional tortilla tossing that occurs at Red Raider sporting events. Yes, this is an unsanctioned tradition that has been going on at Texas Tech since the 90's, which some think is based off comments made by ESPN.

Sanders is hoping that his squad can force the Texas Tech students to run out of items to throw on the field by beating them in all four quarters.

"We expect to be in this, we expect to be where we are, we expect to be better than where we are, honestly," Sanders said on Tuesday. "We're thankful, we're happy, we're excited, we're elated, but we're not done. And we can not wait to get to Lubbock to do what we're gifted to do. Daunting challenge, on the road, we love it.

"We gonna get booed. I heard they throw. Is it tacos, fajitas, tortillas? I said everything but the right thing. I was around the area though. What is it again? Tortillas. Is that legal to throw tortillas? We gonna try to make them empty those things, we're gonna try to make them EMPTY them."

I bet you didn’t have that on your college football bingo card for things Deion Sanders would say this season.

But no matter what has been thrown at Colorado this season, it has answered the bell, when many thought it couldn’t. Now, it's all about going out there and continuing to prove folks wrong and have this team in contention to play for a Big 12 title on the first weekend of December.

Ducking tortillas and fighting for a spot in the college football playoff. Just another weekend in the Big 12.