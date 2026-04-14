Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding's Breakdown Of Defensive Scheme Is A Must-Watch For All CFB Sickos

Pete Golding is on the younger side when it comes to college football head coaches at just 42 years old, but given that the man in charge at Ole Miss has been involved with the game for nearly half of his life, he's seen just about all there is to see in between the white lines.

Having played safety at Delta State in college and been in the college football coaching world since 2006, the defensive coordinator-turned-Rebel head coach can speak football. In fact, he's fluent in the language that sounds foreign even to the most enthralled college football fans out there.

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You may think you know ball, but after listening to Golding break down a defensive scheme for Greg McElroy, you're going to question not just what you think you know about the sport, but life itself.

McElroy, a former national champion quarterback at Alabama and NFL signal caller, admitted that when Golding breaks down plays, even he gets lost. The Alabama legend then tossed a hypothetical, third-down scenario to Golding during his recent appearance on the ‘Always College Football' podcast, and the Ole Miss head coach showed off his superpowers.

Watching Golding break down the scheme of a made-up play is ridiculously impressive and impossible to understand. When you see his breakdown in written form, it doesn't get any easier.

"All right, we know they're getting to this and they're going to run pick flat because it's third and four to give them a two-way go, right? And they're going to motion Tony to create it. Well, then we need to roll and be able to play trap, right? So, we don't get picked and do it," Golding said.

"So, if we're in two by two, right, they run fade out to the boundary, so we want to play bracket to the boundary, but they run double slant to the field. So, we want to play cougar, right? So, that's inside out pattern match safety up over the top. But if they go three by one, right, then we got to roll to cloud, right? We're going to meg the backside. And now we're going to poach three because we got a backer on three for the three vertical.

"So now when they motion Tony, we're going to go trap him. So we got him in and out and high load, right? We're leaving the back side of legs undressed. It's four strong. It's going to be sprint. He's made right now. Roll to poach and kick the coverage. Right. So now we can trap the flat. Simple, right?"

No, coach, not simple, not simple at all.

Nobody knows how Ole Miss will fare in its first full season under Golding this upcoming fall, but we can confidently say that the Rebels' defense will be fielding some of the most well-versed players in the country with Golding's ball knowledge undoubtedly rubbing off on them.