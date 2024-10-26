Ole Miss Crowd Goes Nuts For Squirrel That Ran Onto The Field

There was a moment that electrified the crowd on Saturday at Ole Miss' Vaught Hemingway Stadium during the Rebels' game against the Oklahoma Sooners, and it had nothing to do with football.

Instead, it had everything to do with a rogue squirrel that ran onto the field and into the end zone.

During the game, the streaking rodent found itself out on the field, and when it started breaking toward the end zone, the crowd went nuts.

He could. Go. All. The. Way!

That was a nice 17-yard scamper into the end zone.

It was an impressive run to the house. I mean look at those fast-twitch muscles, and how he changes direction on a dime. He'd certainly snap some ankles, whether they belong to predators or the opposing defense.

I think we can all agree we are happy that Ole Miss didn't have any overly excited security personnel on the field on Saturday. It would have been terrible to see that turn into a "Don't Taze me, bro!" situation.

Fans were loving the light-hearted distraction as the Rebels worked toward dispatching the Sooners by a score of 26-14.

People love it when an animal runs across the field. I don't know why, they just do, and it's a surefire way to get some viral heat.

It's more fun when it's unplanned, but I think it would still work if you did it every game on purpose but with a different animal.

Like, a team could have an "Animal Streak of the Game" and let something run across the field. Nothing venomous or with big teeth, but like one week it would be a wombat and the next it would be an iguana.

People would lose their minds… and so would those lunatics at PETA, which is probably why no one does this.

But I still think it's not a terrible idea.