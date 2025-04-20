College Baseball Player Launches Grand Slam Right Into Hands Of His Own Mom In Incredible Scene

Hitting a home run is cool. Hitting a grand slam is cooler. But hitting a grand slam directly at your mom out in left field and having her walk away with the baseball, well, it may not get any cooler than that.

Ole Miss catcher Austin Fawley and his mother got to experience the insanely improbable moment during the Rebels' win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Rebels got off to a quick start against the Gamecocks in game three of their series, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Fawley stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs, and took advantage of the free-swinging situation and launched a 1-1 pitch over the left center field wall.

The ball just so happened to land near his mother standing beyond the wall, and while the baseball did take a bounce off of the concrete, she showed some big-time reaction skills and caught the ball off of the first bounce.

You can see Fawley's mom in red running towards the baseball and snagging it off the hop just before the camera cuts away.

Like any mother of an SEC baseball player, Austin Fawley's mom has undoubtedly seen her fair share of baseball over the years and has stories to tell for a lifetime, but being there to catch her son's grand slam ball has to go right towards the top of her list of memories on the diamond.

Fawley's grand slam was his 11th home run of the season, but this one will be talked about within the family circle forever.

Ole Miss ultimately beat the Gamecocks 12-2 on Saturday to avoid being swept on the road.