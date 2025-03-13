SEC Tournament Thriller: Ole Miss Hits Dagger To Stun Arkansas In Nashville

NASHVILLE - Did you expect anything different from the SEC Tournament in Nashville this week? We knew there would be fireworks, but Thursday's opener had Arkansas and Ole Miss fans on the edge of their seats over the final five minutes, culminating with a buzzer-beating shot from the Rebels.

A back-and-forth final few minutes between both squads led to us wondering how this afternoon's opener would finish. First it was Ole Miss holding a double-digit lead in the second half, but then Arkansas went on a crazy run to tie the game with :20 seconds remaining.

There was one problem for the Razorbacks, and that came at the free throw line with Trevon Brazile missing a pair of shots that would've given Arkansas the lead with just :07 remaining. Unfortunately, Arkansas once again came up short, giving Ole Miss the chance to win the game on a final shot.

Enter Sean Pedulla, who took the Razorbacks' missed free throw down the court. Deciding not to take the ball to the basket, Pedulla pulled-up from behind the three-point line as the clock ticked down, with the Rebels SEC run on the line.

The rest is history.

Just when you thought the Razorbacks were going to get out of Nashville with a win, coming at the free-throw line off an interesting call from the officials, it was the Rebels who stole all the thunder from a large crowd inside Bridgestone Arena.

I'd imagine John Calipari is going to act as if everything will be OK, given his team will have some extra time to prepare for the NCAA Tournament. But losing in that fashion, especially when you had a chance to take the lead late, is not going to sit well with fans who made the trip to Nashville.

Hopefully this electricity continues over the next three days, as Ole Miss will now play Auburn on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.