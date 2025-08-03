Poor Old Man Booed During MLB Speedway Classic Due To Lack Of Arm Strength

The man tried to throw a foul ball into the crowd, but came up well short

The MLB had a brilliant idea to play a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds in the middle of Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The game would mark the first MLB game ever contested in the state, and the first to take place at a racetrack.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. The rains came on Saturday night, causing a lengthy delay prior to the start of the game. Major League Baseball desperately tried to get the game in and started it, even though it was still raining. However, before the teams could even finish the first inning, the field became completely unplayable. The game was suspended following Cincinnati taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single.

The inaugural MLB Speedway Classic was postponed until Sunday afternoon, set to resume with Reds' runners on first and second base, leading by a run. Ultimately, the game restarted without problem and Cincinnati failed to extend its lead. In the top of the second, Braves hitter Eli White blasted a three-run homer onto the racetrack in left field. This allowed MLB to showcase its "home run car," which was a cool touch.

It was pretty cool, but didn't create the drama that another ball hit onto the racetrack would cause. Reds leadoff hitter TJ Friedl smacked a ball down the right-field line, but the ball curved foul. The ball landed on the track, but rolled down to an older gentleman, who appeared to be working the event. The man attempted to throw the ball into the crowd of fans, but came up short.

The poor guy kept pointing to his left shoulder, as if to say that he might have an injury that would prevent him from getting enough behind a throw to get it over the racetrack fence and into the crowd.

Despite the man's age, potential past injuries, and valiant attempt, fans at Bristol Motor Speedway unleashed a chorus of boos at the poor man for not being able to fire a laser into the stands.

Sports fans can be vicious, and this is a perfect example. This guy was just trying to do his job and did his best to get a foul ball to a fan. It's not his fault the ol' left arm isn't what it used to be. It was obvious he didn't even want to try and throw the ball, but did it anyway. You gotta respect the effort.