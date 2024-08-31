Oklahoma State Cannot Put QR Codes On Player Helmets, Rules Killjoy NCAA | Trey Wallace

The NCAA has once again decided to be a thorn in the side of colleges around the country trying to find different ways to raise money for NIL purposes. This time, it's Oklahoma State and its use of QR codes on the back of player helmets.

We have now gotten to a point in time where the NCAA's sole purpose is to try and throw their weight around in the hopes that someone will actually take them seriously.

On the day that Oklahoma State was set to take the field for its season opener, and unveil a new way for fans to interact with student athletes, while raising money for its NIL fund, the NCAA decided to step in. In a statement released by Oklahoma State, the NCAA says that the stickers on the back of each helmet is being interpreted as ‘advertising or commercial marks’, which the organization says is not permitted.

Give me a break, it's a harmless sticker that allows the school to get a head start on the new revenue sharing model that the NCAA had to approve in order to avoid getting their ass handed to them in a courtroom.

"We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change. ," Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg noted. "Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book."

NCAA Just Wants To Act Like They Still Have Power

Pretty much what the Cowboys AD is saying to the NCAA is that ‘you want us to change and adapt, but your're too darn slow to keep up'.

In the wake up this move, Oklahoma State will now place QR codes all over Boone Pickens Stadium, while also plastering the codes on their massive jumbo-tron.

This move marks the latest joke that the NCAA has become over the past decade, but they better get their stuff together quickly, with massive changes on the horizon.

We're less than a year away from every single player being paid by schools, but the NCAA is worried about a QR code on the back of a helmet.

I hope the NCAA feels powerful today, as the rest of the country just laughs at them.