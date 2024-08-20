Oklahoma State Players Will Have QR Codes On Helmets To Raise NIL Funds, Don't Ask Mike Gundy For An Advance

Oklahoma State has found a unique way to raise money for its football team when it comes to NIL, and it involves a QR code for fans to scan.

In this new era of college athletics, teams across the country are trying to find ways to get their fans involved in fundraising, especially when it comes to revenue sharing that is on the horizon. Some teams have decided to use tactics such as tailgate parties or their social media platforms to raise awareness, and money, for players on the roster.

For Oklahoma State, the athletic department is trying something new, and that involves putting QR codes on the back of the football helmets for fans at home to scan. While this might sound difficult, being that you’ll probably have to pause the game to actually get a good scan, it's an out-of-the-box approach that the Cowboys are trying.

But, not only will the football team have them on its helmets, each player will also have a QR code on their travel bag that is used for walking into the stadium. There will also be codes on the Oklahoma State football equipment truck, plus signage around the stadium for fans to be able to scan.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Mike Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

Let's just hope some of these football players don't try to ask Mike Gundy for a piece of the money generated during the season.

While fans will be able to scan the code on each player's helmet, the money they donate will not go to that specific player. The school has decided that money donated through the new venture will go directly into the team's general NIL fund, which will be split between all athletes on the football roster.

"The QR codes will be applied to the back of each helmet via 1.5 square inch decals that feature each player's name and number in the design," Oklahoma State officials announced. "Although the QR codes aren't expected to be visible from the stands on game day, close shots during broadcasts, as well as postgame photos posted to social media are expected to raise the team's NIL value throughout the year."

So, the photos that you see on the Cowboys social media channels will also be a way for fans of Oklahoma State to scan a code.

I'll be honest, this is a unique way to raise money for NIL purposes. Sure, there will be some difficultly scanning the codes off a player's bag as they make their way into the stadium, but the idea will not cost the school a lot of money, and the payoff will be beneficial to each player.

You can prepare for more ideas like this as the season gets underway.