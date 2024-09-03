Oklahoma State Hosting Mike Gundy Radio Show From Senior Citizens Home, Which Is A Fantastic Idea

Oklahoma State has found a new sponsor for the Mike Gundy weekly coaches show, which is now being held at a senior citizens home in the Stillwater area.

Talk about thinking outside the box, and I absolutely love this idea. It was announced last week that the cowboys head coach would be sitting down every week to speak with Oklahoma State supporters from the Legacy Village Senior Living complex.

I, for one, think this is a fantastic idea, and a different way for Gundy to interact with fans of different ages, specifically an older audience. And it looks like this is a smashing success. Not only is this a way for the Cowboys athletic department to reach a different section of fans, but finding new sponsors is key in this new era of college athletics.

I would imagine those audience members have forgotten more about Oklahoma State football than most of the fans attending games on Saturdays. This is a different way for Mike Gundy to interact with fans, and taking questions from the audience has to be a trip that he certainly enjoys.

While we continue to see athletic departments hold their coaches show from local bars or taverns, the Oklahoma State administration has broadened their outlook. For those fans at the senior living center, this has to be one of the coolest things for them to experience on a weekly basis.

And, for them to branch out and remember a different age-group of supporters, well that's a very nice gesture from the Cowboys athletic department. Sure, they could've gone with a local restaurant just as every other school in the country likes to do, but the Cowboys have not forgotten about the fans that got them to this point.

So, good on you Cowboys, and I hope this continues for a long time.