Oklahoma State Savagely Roasted Over Horrible Throwback Uniforms: PHOTOS

Oklahoma State's throwback uniforms aren't being overly well-received.

Throwback and alternate uniforms are very popular in college football. It's one of the best parts of the sport. Army just set the internet on fire by unveiling helmets that feature a skull and crossbones.

Nailing a great alternate or throwback uniform is an easy way to hype up fans. That's what the Cowboys are trying to do for the team's Saturday game against Arizona State.

The program announced the following, in part, when explaining the throwback uniforms it will wear Saturday:

"Featured most prominently, the team will wear helmet side decals of the interlocking "OA" that served as the official letter and emblem of the O.A. Association, organized in October of 1909 by the athletes of Oklahoma A&M College.



The logo can be seen in photos of varsity OAMC athletes across various sports from 1909 through 1913, when the organization dropped the "A" in December of that year to become the "O" Association and subsequently began awarding the traditional "O" letter. The organization later became known as the "O" Club, then O-Club, and still rewards the "O" letter to Oklahoma State's varsity athletes today.



This weekend is believed to be the first time the "OA" emblem has been used at the institution since the dawn of World War I."

You can see what the……interesting uniforms look like below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans roast Oklahoma State's throwback uniforms.

Okay, I'll say it. Those uniforms are horrible and almost look like chain gang prison uniforms. Huge swing and a miss from the Cowboys.

Don't take my word for it. Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

What the hell are those sleeves

terrific, they’re still ugly as hell

the helmet is fine, but those stripes make me want to headbutt a knife

It’s horrible lol

It’s called jail clothes

Anarchy State?

Why does this program stay taking Ls

Fire Kasey Dunn and fire whoever thought this was a good idea

No my eyes hurt!

This would be halfway okay if we weren’t 0-5 in the big 12

Looks like the way our offense plays. Sh*t

This look a mess

Oklahoma state penitentiary???

get the sleeves out please

Looks like we went to jail

What the hell is that sh*t.

Clearly, fans aren't too impressed at all, and I don't blame them. These uniforms are hot garbage. I get paid to call balls and strikes.

These uniforms are trash. While I think we can all appreciate a program celebrating and honoring its history, let's not pretend for a second that the Cowboys nailed it with these uniforms.

Not even a little bit, and the reactions sum it up nicely. Just horrible from everyone involved. We have Army out here dropping helmets featuring a skull and crossbones, and then Oklahoma State comes out with uniforms that look like a guy who was just sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

The situation is made significantly worse because Oklahoma State is currently 3-5. Not only is the team bad, but it will now have to wear trash uniforms against Arizona State. Best of luck to Mike Gundy and his guys. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.