Army Unveils The Coolest Helmets In College Football: PHOTOS

Army will rock some insanely cool helmets Saturday against Air Force.

The Black Knights are an impressive 7-0 and very much firmly still in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Jeff Monken has the boys at West Point rolling with five games left in the season.

Army has a huge rivalry game against the Falcons at home at Michie Stadium at noon eastern, and what do you do when there's a huge rivalry game?

You bust out some great uniforms, and that's exactly what Army will do Saturday.

Army unveils incredible uniforms for game against Air Force.

Army revealed the team will wear its traditional black uniforms for the rivalry matchup, and while that's cool, the really cool thing about these uniforms is the helmet players will wear.

The all-black helmets feature the skull and crossbones made famous by pirate flags. Check out the truly awesome uniforms and helmet players will be wearing in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how cool are these helmets? One of the coolest things we've seen in the uniform game all season long. Intimidating as all hell.

I think OutKick's Armando Salguero summed it up very well with his tweet below.

It's always cool to see teams wear black uniforms. Maybe that's just because I'm a huge nerd, but black uniforms hit differently.

Black uniforms paired up with helmets featuring a skull and crossbones is next level. It's even more impressive when you remember the players wearing it will serve in the Army to defend America after graduation.

It just means more when we're talking about athletes at service academies.

Let me know what you think of the helmets at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me most OutKick readers will agree with my assessment!