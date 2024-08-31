Oklahoma Sooners Fans Honor Toby Keith With Classic Patriotic Song: VIDEO

Oklahoma Sooners fans were fired up Friday night to honor Toby Keith.

The Sooners announced ahead of the season starting a new tradition to honor the country music icon, who was a huge fan of the program.

Oklahoma will now play a Toby Keith song at all home games after the third quarter. Keith died in early 2024 after battling stomach cancer.

Fans got the first experience Friday night during a 51-3 win over Temple, and it was awesome.

Oklahoma fans honor Toby Keith.

What was the first song the Sooners chose? The one every Toby Keith fan can word for word:

"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."

Check out the awesome moment out of Norman, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Damn, if that doesn't make your eyes a little teary eyed, then I don't know what will. Toby Keith was one of the greatest country musicians to ever live, and we lost him way too soon.

Not only was he a great country artist, but the "Beer for my Horses" singer was a proud American, an authentic human and massive fan of college sports.

The man loved some Sooners actions, and he wore his fandom on his sleeve. Now, the Sooners are repaying the favor following his death.

It's stuff like this that makes it hard to not be romantic about college sports.

Props to Oklahoma, and I can't wait to see what other songs are chosen throughout the season. It's a classy move, and you love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.