Oklahoma Football Will Pull 100% Pure Class Move To Honor Toby Keith

The Oklahoma Sooners will honor Toby Keith at home games this season.

The country music icon passed away in early 2024 at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer. His death sent shockwaves through the country music industry and was nothing short of incredibly tragic.

Toby Keith wasn't just an incredible singer. He was also a great American and a huge fan of the Sooners. Now, his favorite team will honor him all season long.

Oklahoma announces it will honor Toby Keith during home games.

The Sooners announced Monday that the team will play a song of Keith's following the third quarter at home games this season.

What songs will they choose? That remains to be seen, but I'm sure it will be his biggest hits. I have no doubt Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will explode when "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" comes on.

You're going to have 85,000 fans going absolutely crazy.

This is a great move from the Sooners, and it's something I'm sure fans will absolutely get behind. How could they not?

Toby Keith being a Sooners fan was a huge part of his personality, and there's nothing cooler than people who lean into their sports fandom.

Matthew McConaughey is very similar when it comes to the Texas Longhorns. Nerding out on your favorite college program is about as American as it gets, and that's exactly what Toby Keith did during his life with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, the team will repay the favor following his death.

Props to Oklahoma for honoring the country music legend. You love to see it, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.