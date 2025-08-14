Oklahoma Offering Fans $345 Seats Inside Michigan Postgame Presser - Schools Offering Fun Events, At A Price

At the moment, schools across the country are looking for different ways to engage with fans and raise money for athletic departments in this new era of college sports. But for Oklahoma, the Sooners have decided that for the right number, fans can sit in a postgame press conference while coaches and players are peppered with questions.

No, I'm not making this up, it's actually part of a new round of fan engagement packages at schools that aim to bring folks closer to the action and partake in events that would seem nearly impossible to attend without a website or YouTube page.

Some of these experiences are being produced by a website called GoFevo.com that is the online marketplace for universities to post different fan-engagement activities, for a price. They are used by MLB, NFL, NHL and other leagues to do this same type of thing for fans. And obviously, they've had tremendous success, given their client list.

For the low price of $692.11, you and a friend can join the Sooners in the media room following home games to watch how us low-life media members barrage folks with questions about what has just transpired on the field. This is according to the website, GoFevo.com.

"Get exclusive postgame media access for you and one guest and see where real-time reactions unfold," the website ‘GoFevo.com’ describes in the posting. "Hear OU coaches and players address reporters moments after the final whistle. Watch the story take shape through the questions, the insights, and the atmosphere that set the headlines. Must be 18 or older. One ticket grants access for two people."

Well, ok then. That's one way to bring fans straight into the experience, though I don't know how much it would be worth to sit in a postgame presser and watch coaches have to answer for what transpired on the field.

Also, paying almost $350 each for you to sit with us scribes is not worth it, I promise. You can easily access this material on YouTube. But, I will say, for the regular fan, getting to experience a behind-the-scenes atmosphere like this would honestly be a pretty cool experience.

So, if you are willing to spend that type of money, and can afford it without taking out a payment plan, go enjoy it. But, I'm just waiting for this first guy who was a bit too liquored up to ask a question that sends the whole press conference off the rails.

Here's a look at some of the recent photos I've taken at press conferences.

Schools Like Oregon, USC And Ohio State Offer Fan Experiences

There are plenty of athletic departments that have signed off on a number of different engagement activities that will add a few extra bucks to the overall budget at the end of every season.

For the Oregon experience, they are offering a number of different activities you can pay for, which include running out of the tunnel with the Ducks and chasing a Harley-Davidson onto the field.

Now, it will cost you $518.92 each for the thrill of not being run over by an offensive lineman during the introduction, but maybe it's worth it to you.

As for Ohio State fans, the opportunity to hang out on the field prior to the Texas game will cost you $650 for the experience, which their buckeyeexperiences.com explains.

"Watch both teams warm up from the field of Ohio Stadium between the 10 and 20-yard lines of the home sideline. This experience meets 1.5 hours prior to kickoff at the 13A guest services booth at Ohio Stadium."

But, if you would like to save $100, you can stand in the North endzone for just $550, which is obviously cheaper, but still expensive.

How about USC fans attending the Michigan game? Well, they are offering something that might actually be worth the price, called ‘Experience The 4th Quarter,' for $1,700. This also includes one guest, but an actual game ticket is not included.

"True Trojans stay until the final moment of the game. You and one (1) guest will be given a chance to be on the sidelines during the fourth quarter! Witness Traveler light the torch before the Trojans march to victory! You have the ability to remain on the field as the game ends and the Trojan Marching Band plays their postgame concert."

And yes, ‘All participants must be in USC apparel to partake in Game Day Experience,' according to the website.

I think you've gotten the point of this all by now. If you can afford to spend a good chunk of money, schools will have different options for your liking, while giving you the opportunity to experience something you have probably sat in the stands and thought about over the years.

As for the press conference event at Oklahoma, I look forward to seeing how this plays out during the opening month of the season.

I'm sure nothing crazy will happen.