Oklahoma Fans Understood The Assignment In Their Trolling Of Ole Miss

Sooner fans, I was not familiar with your game!

When Texas and Oklahoma took their ball and went to the SEC, turning their back on the conference they helped build, many were skeptical.

Most of that skepticism was centered on how their games would translate to the SEC.

The results in that regard have been mixed, to say the least.

Texas mostly held up its end of the bargain, making the SEC Championship Game in year one and even making a playoff run in the process.

For Oklahoma, however, a 6-7 first year was hardly what fans of one of the winningest programs in college football history were expecting.

A more poignant question lingered, though: how would the fanbases assimilate to one of the craziest groups of football fanatics on planet Earth?

Texas has a reputation as a soft fanbase thanks to their aversion to the "Horns Down" hand signal, but how would Oklahoma fans handle the SEC?

If this latest clip is any indication, Boomer Sooner is going to be just fine.

For those of you who aren't aware, this game against the Sooners is the first game since Lane Kiffin had to address the rumors of his leaving Oxford for Gainesville to potentially coach the Gators.

Kiffin didn't exactly confirm nor deny the rumors, so poor Rebels fans are left to use their imaginations whether their guy is as good as gone or not.

Sooner fans decided to help make things a little clearer, as they Gator chomped right in the direction of the Ole Miss players while they jogged off the field after pregame warmups.

This is some elite trolling and shows that Oklahoma and their fans may well be ready for the rigors of an SEC season.

The comments section was equally effusive in their praise towards Sooner fans and their "go-getter" attitude.

On a more serious note, you have to feel for Ole Miss fans.

These are uncharted waters for them; it's rare that they have a coach good enough to garner this type of attention.

The worst part of all of this: we still have a month of the season left to go, which means these trolls will continue until Kiffin makes his intentions clear.

It's going to be a long November for the Rebels if this keeps up.