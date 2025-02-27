Oklahoma Fan Throws Beer At Kentucky Players After Wildcats Hit Late Game Winner

Kentucky and Oklahoma squared off in what turned out to be a thriller in Norman on Wednesday night that ended with a one-point victory for the Wildcats and plenty of drama.

The Sooners entered the contest needing a win as they sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble with the calendar soon turning to March, and while they nearly picked up the W, Kentucky guard Otega Oweh spoiled the party.

Trailing 83-82 with six seconds left, Oweh threw up an awkward layup and somehow banked it home. Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears threw up a layup of his own in an attempt to win it at the buzzer, but Kentucky's Brandon Garrison wasn't having it, and blocked the shot.

After the game-sealing play, Garrison ran up to Fears and got in his face and had to be dragged away by a teammate. From there, tons of back-and-forth jawing took place.

While tempers seemed to cool off, Kentucky players were understandably feeling themselves as they made their way off the floor. Kentucky's Amari Williams continued to jaw with the fans still inside the stadium, and just before entering the tunnel, what appeared to be a full beer can was chucked at the players, and it came awfully close to catching Garrison.

It's worth noting that Garrison, an Oklahoma City native, played his freshman season at Oklahoma State before making his way to Lexington, so it's fair to assume he isn't exactly the biggest Boomer Sooner guy and had this matchup circled for quite a while.

Despite picking up the win on the road, Kentucky's NET ranking stayed the same at 14 while Oklahoma's actually improved a spot as the Sooners are now 50th in the updated rankings.

The Sooners travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss on Saturday in one of the bigger matchups of the weekend when it comes to teams trying to play their way into a more solid standing with Selection Sunday fast approaching.