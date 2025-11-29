Oklahoma Fan Wrestles LSU Staffer For A Ball In Wild Pre-Game Moment

But, seriously, you should be allowed to keep a ball that goes into the stands

One of the best things about hockey and baseball is that when a puck or ball goes into the stands, it's fair game.

So, to that point, I always thought it was super lame how if a football goes into the crowd, you have to return it.

Well, I think I found at least one Oklahoma Sooners fan who would agree with me on this, because he went to some incredible lengths to make sure that LSU staffers had a hell of a time trying to get their ball back.

READ: THE LANE KIFFIN DISASTER SCENARIO WE MAY NOT HAVE CONSIDERED

The No. 8 Sooners were gearing up to cap off their regular season against the unranked Tigers to have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

While this isn't exactly a long-standing rivalry, there was always going to be some intensity with so much on the line for the Sooners and the Tigers looking to play spoiler, and that was evident very early.

During warm-ups, LSU was booting some field goals, and at least one of those balls found its way into the stands at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, where it was corralled by a Sooners fan.

So, a pair of LSU staffers wandered into the stands to retrieve it and, well… I think it turned into a much more difficult assignment than either one probably thought it would be.

Man, that escalated quickly.

We went from 0 to some dude getting body-slammed and the cops getting involved at record pace.

Now, I don't condone that Sooners fan's methods of ball security, but couldn't this have been avoided if the net was up behind the goal posts?

READ: CUSTOMERS & EMPLOYEES AT AN ARKANSAS WALMART GET INTO A KNOCK-DOWN DRAG-OUT WIGS ON THE FLOOR BRAWL

Maybe it was, and that kick was so off the mark it missed the net completely, but I still feel like any ball in the stands should be fair game.

Does that mean you get to perform some kind of jiu-jitsu takedown on some guy just trying to retrieve the pigskin?

No.

No, it does not.