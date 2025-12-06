Oklahoma's Club Hockey Goalie Is An Animal, Dives Into The Fray During Massive Brawl

Who doesn't love a goalie getting in on the rough stuff?

Few things make me happier than to check in on the collegiate club hockey guys and gals. They're the ones out on the ice at all kinds of goofy hours and paying their own way for the love of the game.

It's a beautiful thing, and boy, do we have one heck of a video coming to us from the fellas at the University of Oklahoma.

The Sooners ACHA team was taking on the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Friday night. Just minutes into the game, a Bronchos player chased a loose puck in the zone, where he clipped Sooners goalie Brendan Forden, who had ventured out to play the puck.

Forden went down hard, and his teammates saw it all happen and engaged to stand up for their netminder.

Which is awesome, but something tells me Forden didn't need anyone to stand up for him.

He beelined straight for the linebrawl that was breaking out at the red line along the boards.

Somewhere Ron Hextall is smiling… maybe somewhere near Pittsburgh, unless he moved after they fired him.

Is there anything that will electrify the hardcore fans that come out to a club hockey game more than seeing the goalie get in on the rough stuff?

I'll tell you, there is not.

And especially when it is done with such reckless abandon, and I mean that as a compliment.

The way Forden went flying into the fray reminded me of one of the great goalie fight highlights of all time. That was when Philadelphia Phantoms goalie Neil Little went airborne during a brawl with the Binghamton Senators (which featured another goalie-fighting great, the late Ray Emery).

By the way, I had forgotten how many fights that dude had. For real. You can find yourself going down a Neil Little goalie fight rabbit hole pretty easily.

There are certainly worse ways to spend an evening.

What a showing from Forden, but unfortunately for him and the Sooners, they lost this game 4-2.