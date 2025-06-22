Oklahoma City "Championship Buses" Spotted, Surely Not A Bad Omen

It appears the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting ahead of themselves, preparing championship parade buses ahead of Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

If you're a betting man (or woman) and you are either superstitious or even a little "stitious," you may want to empty the savings account and bet it all on the Pacers Sunday night.

Yes, it would appear the Oklahoma City Thunder are counting their eggs before they hatch, getting their championship parade buses ready for an impending celebration ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

It's not as if the Indiana Pacers need any more motivation, as they're just one win away from bringing the city its first Larry O'Brien trophy in the franchise's storied history.

I am sure this is standard protocol for any team that is one win away from clinching a championship, but the fact that the video got out on social media mere hours before tip off is a little fishy.

Do the Pacers have a double agent on the inside in OKC?

Regardless, with how weird sports fans can be about these sorts of things, this surely has Thunder fans sweating bullets leading up to their decisive do-or-die home game tonight.

The comments seem to agree, as about 90% of the accounts sounding off in the post are already crowning Indiana as NBA champs thanks to this supposed jinx by Oklahoma City.

This bus snafu has given the internet their white whale in terms of conspiracy scenarios.

If the Pacers pull this off, social media will be calling this a "false flag operation," as their sleeper cell was able to leak videos of the buses being prepared and dooming the Thunder in the process.

Should Oklahoma City prevail, the "NBA scriptwriter" contingent of X will never let anyone hear the end of it.

It's a true win-win for conspiracy theorists everywhere!

One thing is for sure, a bunch of random kids in an impoverished country are going to have some pretty sick buses to go along with their "Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Champions" t-shirts.