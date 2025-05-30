Oilers-Panthers Rematch Keeps Wild Jaromir Jagr Streak Alive

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, which is exciting given what a classic series the two teams produced last year, with the Oilers going down 3-0 only to storm back and fall short in Game 7.

So, we should be in for another classic, but these two teams meeting again also keeps one of the wildest streaks in sports alive.

For the 45th straight season, the Stanley Cup Final will include at least one player who was teammates with NHL legend Jaromir Jagr.

Take a look at the list, and believe me, the more you think about it, the more it will blow your mind.

First of all, it's pretty crazy that this streak exists when Jagr himself only appeared in three Stanley Cup Finals. He won back-to-back Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992, and then 21 years later, he appeared in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Boston Bruins, who lost that year to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Obviously, it helps a streak like this that Jagr played 24 NHL seasons (it could have been more between a full-season lockout and a few years in the KHL), and the fact that he suited up for nine teams: the Penguins, Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins, Devils, Panthers, and Flames.

That's a lot of teammates over the years, and quite a few who are still floating around the league.

Obviously, having played for the Panthers, there are a few guys who could count toward this streak, but Matthew Tkachuk would also work as he played with Jagr in Calgary, as did Edmonton's Brett Kulak, while Panthers forward Brad Marchand played with him in Boston.

Jagr has played professionally in his native Czechia since leaving the NHL, and announced plans to retire after this season