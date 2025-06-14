Oilers Make No-Brainer Decision To Swap Goalies For Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers had a short turnaround between Game 4 in South Florida and Game 5 back in Alberta, and the biggest piece of news is that the Oilers will be making a change as far as who starts in net for them.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was lit up in Game 3 before he was pulled in favor of backup Calvin Pickard, and then he was lit up again in Game 4, with the Panthers potting three goals in the first period.

When the Oilers came back on the ice after the intermission — and an impromptu Corey Perry pep-talk — journeyman netminder Pickard was in the net, and from there, the game turned on its head as the Oilers stormed back to take the lead and then ultimately win in overtime to even the series at 2-2.

Now, Skinner has gotten a lot of flak, but the truth of the matter is that the Oilers played poorly in Game 3 in front of Skinner, and didn't help much in the first period of Game 4 either.

Having said that, you have to go with the hot hand, and while Pickard had the benefit of some offensive support from the fellas in front of him, he was outstanding, allowing just one goal through two periods and overtime, albeit a tying goal with under 20 ticks left on the clock.

That makes this a no-brainer for Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch, and according to Sportsnet, Pickard will start Game 5.

Not only is he the hot hand, but with this now being a best-of-three series, it's a good time to reset with a fresh goalie on home ice.

Pickard is 7-0 this postseason, including six straight wins, after replacing Skinner in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings when they trailed 2-0 in the series.

Regardless of who wins Game 5, Game 6 will be on Tuesday in Sunrise, Florida.