Oilers Legend Warren Moon Points To Deshaun Watson's Lawsuits For Terrible Season Start: 'He Can Play'

Deshaun Watson heads into Sunday's game against the Giants, hoping for a ‘get right’ performance.

Three weeks into the season, Watson is in ‘Hail Mary’ mode — still in desperate need of justifying his $230 million contract, though Browns fans have hated the deal going on three years.

One very good explanation (or suggestion) for his terrible performances is the 20+ lawsuits hanging over the QB's helmet.

A new lawsuit was tacked on this month after another woman accused Watson of lewd behavior, i.e., allegedly getting naked and asking for favors without much consent.

Watson's legal troubles are destroying the QB's mentality, said Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon, who spoke with TMZ regarding the ailing Browns play-caller as he prepares to take on Big Blue.

It's worth addressing that Moon is close to Watson, which grants the latter more grace than the average NFL fan, who's enjoying Watson's downfall over his alleged self-inflicted troubles ... and that ridiculous contract.

"He's still dealing with a lot of that crap that he dealt with a couple of years ago with the lawsuits and all that," Moon told the outlet. "And now, all of the sudden, another lawsuit comes up."

Through two weeks, Watson has thrown for 355 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against average-to-poor defenses. If Watson can't break that funk against the 0-2 Giants, Browns fans will surely feel more compelled to call for Deshaun's head.

Moon added, "It seems like just when he's starting to maybe get his career back on track from getting over the lawsuits -- and then the injuries that he's had the last couple years -- here comes another one."

"It seems like every time he goes out on the field he's playing with a heavy mind and he's not able to focus on the game," Warren noted. "He's probably trying a little bit too hard. He's pressing. And he's just not able to play the way he's capable of playing."

Excuses or not, Watson needs to get his head in the game or risk trying to find a second chance with a different team aware of his off-field trouble.

